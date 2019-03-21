Counsell has named Brewers’ starting rotation

The time has come for the young arms of the Milwaukee Brewers to showcase their talents. It was already known that Jhoulys Chacin would get the start on opening day. But, the other four spots were a mystery.

On Thursday, manager Craig Counsell told reporters what the rotation would look like.

Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta and Corbin Burnes will all make the rotation. Zach Davies will serve as the team’s fifth starter.

“It’s time for those young guys to start,” Counsell said. I think most people would agree with Counsell. I don’t believe the Brewers could start the season off with a better starting five at this point.

All three of the young pitchers have a high ceiling and could reach their potential as early as 2019.

Counsell said Chase Anderson will get starts during the season.

If last season taught us anything, we will see a plethora of different starters for Milwaukee this year. Jimmy Nelsons should be expected to return to the rotation when healed. However, it is encouraging to see Counsell have the confidence in his young guns.

