Brewers’ Corey Knebel has elbow issue

According to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee Brewers’ manager Craig Counsell says there’s “reason for concern” with Corey Knebel’s elbow.

Knebel has been dealing with an issue and will visit a doctor on Thursday. Jeremy Jeffress is already dealing with a shoulder injury. Josh Hader could be the go-to closer early on in 2019.

Milwaukee has been in discussions with free agent closer Craig Kimbrel in recent days.

The Brewers’ bullpen was one of the best in the league last year but could be entering this season short two arms.

