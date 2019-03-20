Short-handed Bucks fall to Cavs 107-102

CLEVELAND | The Milwaukee Bucks failed to clinch the Central Division Wednesday night in Cleveland as they fell to the Cavaliers 107-102.

Rookie guard Collin Sexton scored 25 points and Jordan Clarkson added 23 points to lead the Cavs to victory.

Khris Middleton stepped up in Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence as he had a game-high 26 points for the Bucks. Eric Bledsoe chipped in with 24 points.

Milwaukee wasn’t just without Giannis, however. They were also missing five other rotational players including starting guard Malcolm Brogdon and forward Nikola Mirotic.

The Bucks had a chance to tie the game, down three with 11.5 seconds left but turned over the inbound pass.

Next up, the Bucks (53-19) return home to Fiserv Forum as they host the Miami Heat (34-36) Friday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30pm.

