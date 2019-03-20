Bucks’ forward Nikola Mirotic to miss extended time with thumb injury

First it was Malcolm Brogdon, now it’s Nikola Mirotic.

Yahoo’s Sham Charania is reporting that the Milwaukee Bucks forward will miss two-to-four weeks with a fractured thumb. It’s on his left hand, which is not his shooting hand.

Advertisement

The Bucks confirmed the injury, saying Mirotic suffered a sprain and a fracture of the thumb. Mirotic took to Twitter to react to the news.

Mirotic started and played well in a 115-101 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. He finished with 23 point and six rebounds, while going 3-for-7 from beyond the arc.

The timeline could mean he’ll be back for the start of the playoffs, or he could end up missing the first round. Milwaukee is already likely going to be without Brogdon, as he recovers from a plantar fascia tear in his right foot. He’s not expected back until — at the earliest — mid-April. Mirotic replaced him in the starting lineup.

Since being traded to the Bucks from New Orleans just before the All-Star Break, Mirotic is averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Milwaukee is at Cleveland on Wednesday night.

Related

Comments

comments