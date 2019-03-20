Brewers in talks with All-Star closer

The Milwaukee Brewers had arguably the best bullpen in Major League Baseball last season. How could they improve in the pen? Craig Kimbrel could be the answer to that question.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Robert Murray of The Athletic, Kimbrel is currently in talks with the Brewers.

Can you imagine a relief-crew that includes Josh Hader, Jeremy Jeffress, Corey Knebel and Kimbrel? That would strike fear in the best lineups MLB has to offer.

Kimbrel rejected a one-year, $17.9 million qualifying offer earlier in the off-season. Milwaukee has been buyers this winter. They added Yasmani Grandal and brought back Mike Moustakas. Their odds to win the World Series would certainly improve if they can add Kimbrel on a one-year deal.

The veteran reliever had a 2.74 ERA with 96 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings last season.

We can all dream of seeing Kimbrel on the Crew, but Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel doesn’t think this has moved to any serious stage yet.

