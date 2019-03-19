The Swing: March 20, 2019

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse look at Wisconsin’s matchup with Oregon, discuss whether the Badgers can snap out of their cold streak from beyond the arc, recap their season predictions and answer your Twitter questions.

2:22 — Wisconsin is shooting just 28.7-percent on 3-pointers in its last 11 games

Advertisement

8:06 — Fact or Fiction

1) People are giving Oregon too much credit for its eight-game winning streak.

2) D’Mitrik Trice will finish the season shooting 40-percent or better from 3.

3) I’m confident the Badgers will be playing on Sunday.

4) The Big Ten will get at least one team into the Final Four.

24:21 — What team should the Badgers want to see in the second round — Kansas State or UC-Irvine?

32:26 — Twitter questions

Related

Comments

comments