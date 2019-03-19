Packers’ salary cap may be less than previously reported

The Green Bay Packers came into free agency with about $35 million in salary cap space. They’ve been active signing Adrian Amos, Za’Darius Smith, Billy Turner and Preston Smith. Also, Green Bay brought back Marcedes Lewis and Geronimo Allison.

Now, they may be in a difficult salary cap situation. According to Tom Silverstein, the Packers aren’t in as good salary cap shape as previously reported.

There is no doubt the Packers have improved, at least on paper. However, if the report is true, it will be difficult to bring in any other names in free agency.

