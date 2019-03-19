Packers lose a pair of defensive backs

The Green Bay Packers took a minor hit to their defensive depth losing CB Bashaud Breeland and S Kentrell Brice. Breeland agreed to a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs and Brice signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Losing Breeland hurts because he was a quality experienced veteran who the young corners looked up to. Jaire Alexander, Kevin King and Josh Jackson have a lot of potential but are young and inexperienced. Alexander established himself in his rookie year as the top corner in Green Bay. King has showed flashes but hasn’t been able to stay healthy. Jackson struggled much of his rookie season, but the Packers will be in good shape if all their young corners make a jump this season.

Tramon Williams is still the veteran leader and can help bring the young guys along.

As for Brice, he was a liability both in coverage and as a tackler. According to Pro Football Focus, Brice allowed a passer rating of 150.1 on 29 throws into his primary coverage and missed 12 of 57 tackle attempts last season.

