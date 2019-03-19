Former Packers WR Randall Cobb headed to Dallas

Randall Cobb is the latest veteran to leave Green Bay.

As first reported by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the wide receiver has agreed to a deal with the Dallas Cowboys. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports it’s a 1-year contract worth $5 million.

Cobb finishes his time with the Packers after eight years. The club’s second-round pick in 2011, Cobb had 470 catches for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns during his career. That included his best year in 2014 when he had 91 catches for 1,287 yards and 12 scores.

But Cobb struggled to stay healthy, especially last year, when he played in just nine games. He finished with 38 catches and two touchdowns. And since he averaged 14.1 yards per grab in 2014, he hasn’t been better than 10.5 in the four seasons since.

Green Bay took three wide receivers in the NFL draft last year and the Packers could look for more when they’re on the clock next month.

