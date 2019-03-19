Clay Matthews signs with the Rams

Clay Matthews’ tenure with the Green Bay Packers is over. According to Ian Rapoport, the former green and gold pass-rusher is signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

According to Mike Garafolo, it’s a two-year deal for Matthews worth a max of $16.75 million. Apparently, he had better offers on the table, but he just welcomed his third child and really wanted to play close to home. Matthews played his college football at USC.

This is a perfect situation for Matthews as he will get a chance to compete for a ring. Also, he will be on a defense loaded with pass-rushers which should allow him for more free runs at the quarterback.

Matthews will finish his 10-year career in Green Bay as the Packers all-time sack leader.

This is what Matthews will look like in a Rams uniform.

