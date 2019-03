The Brewers continue to show why they are one of the coolest teams in the league. They previously created the “Sandlot” parody and now gave their take on the movie “Mean Girls.”

This is just another example of the great team chemistry the Brewers possess. They all get along with each-other and enjoy having fun together.

The video starred manager Craig Counsell, newcomer Yasmani Grandal and pitchers Brent Suter, Josh Hader and Jeremy Jeffress.

