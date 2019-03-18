Packers re-sign one free agent, lose another to Kansas City

Green Bay re-signed one of its veteran free agents on Monday, but another is moving on.

The Packers announced tight end Marcedes Lewis had agreed to come back on a one-year deal. He signed with the club last offseason and was barely used. He had just three catches and some have said his once elite run blocking fell off a bit.

Advertisement

New Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has a lot of familiarity with Lewis, as the two were together in Jacksonville, and new coach Matt LaFleur is expected to use the tight ends more than his predecessor, Mike McCarthy, did.

Meanwhile, cornerback Bashaud Breeland will not be back. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the veteran will sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Breeland signed with the Packers in September of last year after an injury hurt his free agent status. He ended up playing in seven games (five starts), finishing with two interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown.

Another Green Bay free agent – wide receiver Randall Cobb – is reportedly visiting the Dallas Cowboys, while former Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson has a visit set with the Seattle Seahawks.

Related

Comments

comments