Deer Milwaukee: March 18, 2019

On this week’s episode of Deer Milwaukee, Cody Grant shared his thoughts on the injury to guard Malcolm Brogdon and how it will affect the Bucks moving forward. Plus, he broke down the loss to the 76ers on Sunday and talked about the addition of guard Tim Frazier. Also, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel stopped by to talk about the most recent 2-1 road-trip, the career night for Giannis, and plenty more.

1:35 | Brogdon’s injury

6:25 | Loss to the 76ers

9:33 | Matt Velazquez interview

24:45 | Bucks sign Tim Frazier, waive Christian Wood

