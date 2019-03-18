Bucks sign Tim Frazier, waive Christian Wood

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Tim Frazier and waived forward Christian Wood.

The Bucks’ guard depth took a major hit over the weekend with the news that Malcolm Brogdon (foot) will miss 6-8 weeks.

Frazier spent training camp and the preseason in Milwaukee. He brings plenty of NBA experience, most recently with the New Orleans Pelicans. He averaged 5.0 points and 4.4 assists in 47 appearances with 17 starts this season.

It’s a tough situation for Wood who has become a fan favorite in Milwaukee. He has dominated the G-League during his time with the Wisconsin Herd. There should be some interest from other teams as he continues to search for his spot in this league.

