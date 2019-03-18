Brewers option Adrian Houser and Jacob Nottingham

The start of the MLB season is almost here. The Milwaukee Brewers made some roster moves with only about a week to go before opening day.

Right-hander Adrian Houser and catcher Jacob Nottingham were optioned to minor-league camp. Also, right-handers Miguel Sanchez and Burch Smith and infielder Jake Hager were reassigned to minor-league camp.

Houser is expected to make an impact on the major league roster this season. He had a solid spring training going 1-0 with a 2.16 earned run average in seven appearances (8 1/3 innings) with seven strikeouts in Cactus League play.

Manager Craig Counsell indicated that Houser will bounce back and forth between the minors and majors this season. Houser is a versatile pitcher who could see time as a starter and reliever.

I think if you look at seasons like Brent Suter, like Brandon Woodruff, that’s likely to be what Adrian’s season is going to look like.

Nottingham is unlikely to see significant time in the major leagues this season with the addition of Yasmani Grandal. That could be a blessing in disguise for the 23-year old catcher as he should get a full season as the starter in Triple-A. This could give him a big boost coming into the 2020 season.

