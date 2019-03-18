Badgers: Learning about Oregon

Wisconsin will face Oregon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. It will be the third game between the two schools in the Big Dance since 2014. But that familiarity means little as both teams are much different than the last times they matched up.

In an effort to learn about the Ducks, we caught up with Wisconsin assistant coach Howard Moore after Monday’s practice in Madison. Moore is responsible for scouting Oregon, a team that comes in on an eight-game winning streak, including four victories in four days at the Pac-12 tournament last weekend.

Though a 12-seed that had to win its conference tournament just to get into the NCAA Tournament, Oregon could provide some challenges for the Badgers. That’s especially true on the defensive end, where Ducks rank among the best in the country over the last month.

In the interview, we asked Moore what he’s seen on film from the Ducks, how Wisconsin will deal with facing four starters that stand 6-foot-9, what’s changed for the better in Oregon’s winning streak and more.

