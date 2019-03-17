Brogdon out indefinitely with plantar fascia tear in right foot

MILWAUKEE | Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon has a minor plantar fascia tear in his right foot. The injury was discovered Saturday when he underwent an MRI.

The Bucks did not announce a timetable for his return but, according to ESPN, Brogdon is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

This is a big loss for the Bucks. Brogdon has been one of the most consistent pieces on this team. He is averaging a career-high 15.6 points in 64 starts this season. He is also shooting 50.5% from the field, 42.6% from beyond the arc and 92.8% from the foul line. There have been only 13 50/40/90 seasons in NBA history.

