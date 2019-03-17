Badgers back in the NCAA tournament, will face Oregon in first round

After missing the NCAA tournament last year for the first time since 1998, Wisconsin is back in and the Badgers will head West to open up play.

The NCAA revealed the 68 teams in the bracket on Sunday with coach Greg Gard’s squad getting the No. 5 seed in the South Region. They’ll take on the No. 12 seed Oregon on Friday in San Jose.

Advertisement

It’ll be the third matchup between the two schools in the Big Dance, with Wisconsin winning the first two in 2014 and 2015.

Oregon only got into the tournament by winning the Pac-12 tournament, whipping top-seeded Washington 68-48. The Ducks finished the year 23-12 in what many felt was a weak conference. But they did finish the season winning eight straight, including six by double digits.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, closed the year at 23-10 and was fourth in the Big Ten, which ended up getting eight teams in the bracket. The Badgers are 12-4 since the middle of January, with three of those losses coming to Michigan and Michigan State, which will both be No. 2 seeds in the tournament.

Tip times will be set later Sunday night.

Hear what Gard, along with Ethan Happ, D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison, had to say about playing in the tournament, their opponent and how deep of a run they think they can make.

You can find the complete bracket here.

Related

Comments

comments