Geronimo Allison, Packers agree to one-year deal

Geronimo Allison will be back in the green and gold next season. According to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers and Allison agreed to a one-year deal.

The Packers originally used the original round tender on Allison making him a restricted free agent. The new deal takes the tender off the table. No other team will be able to sign Allison to an offer sheet.

Allison got off to a terrific start last season. He hauled in 19 catches for 289 yards through his first four games. His season was ended after only five games due to a concussion in October and a tear of a core muscle during a practice in November. He and Aaron Rodgers should be able to build on their connection this season.

Davante Adams has established himself as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL today. If Allison can step up to fill his role as the number two option, the Packers can be extremely dangerous offensively.

