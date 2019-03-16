(1) Michigan State 67, (4) Wisconsin 55: Last word

CHICAGO — Top-seeded Michigan State jumped out to a 17-point first half lead and fourth-seeded Wisconsin could never fully recover in a 67-55 loss in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament Saturday afternoon.

Player of the Game: Cassius Winston

He may not be 100-percent healthy, but the Big Ten Player of the Year was outstanding once again. He scored a game-high 21 points in just 28 minutes of action. But it wasn’t just his scoring. It was also the attention he required. With all eyes on him, forward Kenny Goins got free early for several open 3-pointers that he was able to knock down and help the Spartans build their lead.

The good: The fight

As they’ve done many times this year, the Badgers fell behind early. And like they’ve done many times this year, they fought back to make a game of it. It was 27-10 with 7:42 left in the first half, but the lead was down to eight by the break. Wisconsin twice had it down to six in the second half before a nearly seven-minute scoring drought crushed their chances to complete the comeback.

The not so good: The shooting

Inside and outside, Wisconsin was largely dreadful shooting the ball. The Badgers were just 20 of 40 in the lane and a putrid 2-for-19 from beyond the arc. The 35.8-percent shooting from the floor was their second-worst effort this season and the 10.5-percent shooting from 3 was their worst this year. The starting guard duo of D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison combined to go 1-for-11 from the outside.

Stat of the game: 13

That’s how many points redshirt freshman Kobe King had. The guard attacked Michigan State and had the Spartans on their heels in the first half. The 13 points were the most for him since a season-high 14 against Oklahoma back on Nov. 22.

What they said:

Ethan Happ on the fight to get the game close after falling behind by 17 and what it means moving forward.

“I felt like we were going to carry that momentum and storm back and take the lead. Someone asked me before what makes a good tournament team and that’s kind of it. That mentality that we’re not out until the game is over. We might be up by 20, but we still have to play through the whole thing. Or we’ll be down by 20. Just that never give up mentality is what makes a really good tournament team.”

In Case You Missed It:

| The 12-point loss was Wisconsin’s first by double digits this year.

— Wisconsin fell to Michigan State for a seventh-straight time. The Badgers haven’t beaten the Spartans since Happ’s redshirt freshman year.

— Wisconsin sophomore Nate Reuvers was held scoreless for just the third time this season. The forward was 0-for-7 from the field.

— Happ has played eight games against Michigan State and has scored at least 20 points in four of them.

What’s next?

Wisconsin (23-10, 14-6) will find out Sunday night who and where they’ll play in next week’s NCAA tournament.

