Bracketology: Where Wisconsin stands

We’re just two days away from Selection Sunday, but there are still plenty of spots in the NCAA tournament up for grabs, including 18 automatic bids for conference tournament winners.

That’s the case in Chicago where the Big Ten tournament continues on Friday with four quarterfinal games, including fourth-seeded Wisconsin getting its postseason started.

Advertisement

In advance of the Badgers matchup with upset-minded Nebraska, here’s a look at where the various bracket projections have coach Greg Gard’s team landing when the Big Dance gets going next week.

CBSSports.com: No. 4 seed facing Liberty in Hartford

ESPN: No. 4 seed playing UC Irvine in San Jose

NCAA.com: No. 5 seed playing Murray State in Hartford

Fox Sports: No. 5 seed playing the play-in winner of NC State and Arizona State

SBNation: No. 5 seed playing Murray State in Hartford

T-Ranketology: No. 4 seed (100% chance of making the tournament)

Bracketville: No. 4 seed playing Liberty in Hartford

MakingTheMadness: No. 4 seed playing Liberty in Salt Lake City

BracketMatrix (collection of all bracketology sites): No. 4 seed

Related

Comments

comments