Markus Howard named Big East player of the year

Marquette guard Markus Howard has been named Big East player of the year. He led the conference in scoring and carried the Golden Eagles to second-place regular season finish.

Howard averaged 25 points per game and led the conference in three pointers made (112). He is also a finalist for the Wooden Award, given to the National Player of the Year.

He is the first MU player to win the award since Jae Crowder in the 2011-12 season. Howard praised his teammates after the announcement at Madison Square Garden.

Though it is an individual award, I’m just so grateful and fortunate that I have the teammates that I do. A lot of what I’m able to do wouldn’t be possible without them.

