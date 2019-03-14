Brewers name their Opening Day starter

Milwaukee’s top pitcher in 2018 will get the ball to open 2019.

Manager Craig Counsell told reporters Thursday that Jhoulys Chacin will take the mound on Opening Day against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 28. It’ll be Chacin’s third time getting the ball to open the season, having done so with the Colorado Rockies in 2013 and with the San Diego Padres in 2017.

The righty had one of his better seasons a year ago, going 15-8 with a 3.50 ERA and a career-high 156 strikeouts. He limited the Chicago Cubs to just one run in Game 163 to help the Brewers win the NL Central and then gave up just two runs over 12 1/3 innings in the postseason.

In three starts this spring, Chacin is 1-0 with a 1.04 ERA over 8 2/3 innings.

Counsell also said this week that Jimmy Nelson will not be on the Opening Day roster. The righty is coming back from shoulder surgery that cost him all of 2018. He returned to the mound in a game for the first time earlier this week. Counsell said that Nelson is healthy and will get on a schedule that will have him throwing every five days.

