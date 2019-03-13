Report: Packers re-signing veteran TE

Marcedes Lewis will be back in Green Bay for another year.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the veteran tight end has agreed to a one-year deal with the Packers.

One of general manager Brian Gutekunst’s late acquisitions in free agency last year, Lewis did not play a big role in former coach Mike McCarthy’s offense. Known as more of a blocker at this point in his career, he didn’t even get to do that very often. He finished with just three receptions for 39 yards.

However, new coach Matt LaFleur could use Lewis, who is entering his 14th year in the league, more and he does have a connection with new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who was in the same role with Jacksonville when Lewis was there.

The signing leaves Green Bay with three tight ends — Jimmy Graham, Lewis and Robert Tonyan. The Packers could add to the room in the draft, as there are several intriguing prospects, including Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson.

