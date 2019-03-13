Packers look to retain WR Geronimo Allison, will let S Kentrell Brice walk

The Green Bay Packers are hoping to retain one of their restricted free agents and letting another walk.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the team did not tender safety Kentrell Brice a contract, making him a free agent and he’s now able to sign elsewhere.

Brice spent three years with Green Bay after signing as an undrafted free agent, playing in 36 games, including 14 starts. He did struggle with injuries last season, but he played through them to finish with 50 tackles and two passes defended.

The Packers reportedly agreed to a deal with Chicago safety Adrian Amos in free agency, so moving on from Brice is not a surprise.

Meanwhile, another former undrafted free agent — wide receiver Geronimo Allison — was tendered the lowest level ($2.025 million) for a restricted free agent, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein. It gives the Packers the right of first refusal if another team tries to sign him and allows them to match it. However, if they decide not to match it, they would get nothing in return for losing him.

Allison was off to a really good start before a groin injury ended his season, though he dealt with head and hamstring injuries earlier in the year. Still, he ended up with 20 catches for 303 yards and two touchdowns in five games.

When healthy, Allison seemed to have a good connection with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and figures to fight to be the No. 2 or No. 3 receiver behind Davante Adams.

