Numbers from Wisconsin’s Pro Day

MADISON — Scouts from more than 24 NFL teams filtered into the McClain Center on Wisconsin’s campus late Wednesday morning to watch 13 former Badgers show they deserve to be among those that hear their names called at next month’s draft.

The various players did the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle, pro agility, broad jump, vertical jump and the bench press, before hitting the turf for on-field drills.

Here’s a look at the numbers the guys put up, though there are a few figures still to be added.

Also, you should note that not every player did every test. Some guys, like offensive lineman Michael Deiter and fullback Alec Ingold, did all the drills at the combine last month in Indianapolis and were happy with their times, so they did nothing but field drills on Wednesday.

