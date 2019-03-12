The Swing: March 12, 2019

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse breakdown the good and bad from the Ohio State win, debate the importance of the Big Ten tournament, chat with the Wisconsin State Journal’s Jim Polzin and answer your Twitter questions.

2:19 — The play of Khalil Iverson has been impressive and much needed

5:53 — Impact of the Big Ten tournament on NCAA seeding

9:17 — Sold or Not Sold

1) Wisconsin finding a way to win the Ohio State game was the story not the blown lead.

2) Khalil Iverson should have been on the Big Ten’s All-Defensive Team.

3) It’s important for Wisconsin to make it to Saturday in the Big Ten tournament.

4) I think Wisconsin will be a No. 4 seed when the brackets are revealed on Sunday.

19:22 — Jim Polzin interview

34:31 — Twitter questions

