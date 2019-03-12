Packers release linebacker Nick Perry

The Green Bay Packers 2012 draft class is down to one member.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced Tuesday that the team had cut outside linebacker Nick Perry.

“We want to thank Nick for his contributions to the Green Bay Packers and the community over the last seven seasons,” Gutekunst is quoted as saying in a statement. “He did a tremendous job on the field, was a great teammate and a true professional. We wish Nick, his wife, Audrianna, and their family all the best.”

Green Bay’s first-round pick in 2012, Perry signed a 5-year, $59-million deal just as free agency was opening in March of 2017. He was coming off his best season when he had 11 sacks. But he managed just 8.5 the last two years combined while missing 11 games due to injury. The USC product never played all 16 games in a season during his seven years with the club.

Perry became expendable after the Packers agreed to deals with a pair of edge rushers — Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith — earlier on Tuesday.

