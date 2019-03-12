Packers making moves on Day 2 of free agency

The Green Bay Packers appear to have joined the free agent frenzy.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the club has added a pair of defensive players on the second day of the negotiating period.

The first name is Baltimore edge defender Za’Darius Smith.

A fourth-round pick out of Kentucky in 2015, Smith had 18.5 sacks in four years with the Ravens, including 8.5 last season. At 6-foot-4, 272 pounds, Smith was used both on the outside and the inside to get after the quarterback.

This isn’t the first time Green Bay has tried to get Smith. According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the Packers made an attempt to trade for him in the past but were unsuccessful.

The addition of an edge rusher like Smith is not a shock. Recent reports had the Packers targeting pass rushers after they got little production from guys not named Kyler Fackrell last season. He had 10.5 sacks, but the rest of the outside rushers combined for 7.5.

Green Bay is also reportedly adding Chicago safety Adrian Amos. A fifth-round pick from Penn State in 2015, Amos started all 16 games for Chicago’s top-rated defense in 2018. He had 73 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defended.

