Wisconsin rises, Marquette falls in latest AP poll

Wisconsin finished the season with a pair of wins and the voters took notice.

The Badgers moved up two spots to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press poll following victories against Iowa and at Ohio State.

They are one of five Big Ten teams in the rankings. Conference co-champion Michigan State comes in at No. 6, while Michigan dropped three spots to No. 10. The other co-champion, Purdue, moved down two spots to No. 13. After Wisconsin, Maryland appears at No. 21.

Meanwhile, Marquette, losers of four straight, fell seven spots to No. 23.

The Badgers will be the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten tournament later this week in Chicago, with their first game coming early Friday afternoon against the Terrapins, Rutgers or Nebraska.

The Golden Eagles will be the No. 2 seed in the Big East tournament. They’ll get the winner of St. John’s and DePaul on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

