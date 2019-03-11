Report: Packers interested in signing RB Mark Ingram

The Green Bay Packers could be looking to bolster their backfield.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Packers are showing interest in Mark Ingram.

Advertisement

First-year head coach Matt LaFleur has stressed he wants to run the ball this season.

Ingram was a first-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 2011 NFL Draft. He is a two-time Pro Bowler (2014, 2017) and has rushed for 6,007 yards and 50 touchdowns in his career.

The Packers already have a strong foundation at the running back position with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. They’ve both shown over the past two seasons they can produce. Green Bay averaged five yards per carry in 2018 which ranked second in the NFL. However, they were last in the league in rushing attempts (333).

Related

Comments

comments