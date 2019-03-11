Ethan Happ named first-team All-Big Ten

Ethan Happ has done something no other Wisconsin players has ever done.

The Big Ten announced its season awards on Monday, and the senior center was a first-team All-Big Ten pick by the coaches and the media. It’s the third-straight year’s he’s been a first-team pick, becoming the first Badgers player to ever accomplish that feat. Seven others had earned first-team recognition in two seasons at UW, but Happ is the only one to get it three times.

Happ is the first Big Ten player to do it since Purdue’s Robbie Hummel in 2012 and the 13th player overall.

The Illinois product has put together his best overall season in helping Wisconsin return to the top four of the Big Ten and a certainty to make it back to the NCAA tournament after a one-year absence. Happ is averaging 17.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, the only player in the country, according to UW, that is currently hitting those marks on a game-by-game basis.

Sophomore guard D’Mitrik Trice was the only other Wisconsin player to earn All-Big Ten recognition. He was chosen as an honorable mention pick.

Senior guard Khalil Iverson was picked as Wisconsin’s honoree for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

You can find a full list of all the award winners here.

