Bucks fall short in San Antonio, lose 121-114

LaMarcus Aldridge (29) and DeMar DeRozan (28) combined for 57 points to lead the Spurs over the Bucks Sunday night. Milwaukee squandered a 15-point first quarter lead in their third straight road loss.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 13 rebounds. Eric Bledsoe chipped in with 21 points and six assists.

Toronto is now two-games back of Milwaukee for the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks are 23-12 on the road this season, the league’s second-best mark behind Golden State (21-11).

Up next, Milwaukee will travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans Tuesday night at 7:00pm.

