Brewers P Jeremy Jeffress to resume playing catch Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers’ bullpen was one of the best in Major League Baseball last season. Jeremy Jeffress was a huge reason why.

Opening Day may not be in the cards for Jeffress this season. He left his first spring outing after only three pitches on Wednesday, March 6th when manager Craig Counsell noticed his fastball velocity was way below his standards.

Jeffress has spent the last several days focusing on strengthening his shoulder. He will begin playing catch on Monday.

The Brewers and Jeffress don’t expect this to be a long-term problem. “I don’t care if it’s April 10. I don’t care. I’ve got to be right,” Jeffress said. Milwaukee will need him this season if they want to make another deep postseason run.

