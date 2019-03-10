Wisconsin survives scare to beat Ohio State in overtime

No. 21 Wisconsin didn’t make it easy, but the Badgers grabbed a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament with a 73-67 win over Ohio State in overtime on Sunday.

Coach Greg Gard’s club blew a 22-point lead in the final 7:06 of regulation, with Ohio State scoring 27 points in that time after managing just 16 in the entire first half. That included 12 from senior C.J. Jackson, though he missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds with the game tied at 63.

In overtime, the Badgers were able to regroup, getting four points from senior Khalil Iverson and going 6 of 9 from the free throw line while the game was still in doubt. It improved Wisconsin’s record to 1-2 in overtime this season.

Iverson set career-highs in points (22) and rebounds (14), while grabbing the second double-double of his career. The first came against Iowa on Thursday night. An Ohio native, Iverson is averaging 13.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game over the Badgers last six games. They are 5-1 in those contests.

Senior Ethan Happ had 16 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, while sophomore Brad Davison added 14 points and four rebounds.

Jackson led Ohio State with 22 points. He was the only member of the Buckeyes to hit double digits.

The win moved Wisconsin to 22-9 on the year and to 14-6 in Big Ten play. That was good enough for fourth place, thus giving the Badgers a double bye in the conference tournament that gets underway Wednesday in Chicago. Their potential opponents in their first game are Nebraska, Rutgers or Maryland.

