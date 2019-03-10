Hornibrook transfers to FSU

According to 247sports, former Wisconsin Badgers’ QB Alex Hornibrook will transfer to Florida State to play for the Seminoles next season. He announced his decision on Instagram during an official visit that spanned from Friday to Sunday morning.

Hornibrook was 26-6 in three seasons as a starter for UW. He led them to the Orange Bowl in 2017.

Advertisement

Head coach Paul Chryst wished Hornibrook the best when the news that he was transferring broke.

He contributed to a lot of our recent success, and we want to thank him for all he did for our program. We wish him the best of luck.

Hornibrook finished his 3-year career as a starter for Wisconsin ranked in a tie for third all-time at UW in touchdown passes (47), fourth in completion percentage (60.5), fourth in pass efficiency (138.1) and fifth in passing yards (5,438).

Related

Comments

comments