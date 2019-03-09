Jimmy Nelson to pitch in a game for the first time since shoulder surgery

Milwaukee Brewers’ pitcher Jimmy Nelson hasn’t pitched in a game since injuring his right shoulder Sept. 8, 2017 in a game against the Chicago Cubs. He is now on track to return to the mound.

Manager Craig Counsell said on Friday that Nelson will throw an inning on Monday against the Chicago White Sox.

Nelson made an appearance in a simulated game on Thursday. Counsell thinks everything is going well.

We changed the conversation yesterday to pitch execution (from health, etc.). I think that is a real sign that we’re going in the right direction. Now, it’s pitch, learn from it, build up, be sore like you’re supposed to be sore, those kinds of things.

If Nelson can get back to be the pitcher he was in 2017 (12-6, 3.49 ERA) the Brewers will be in really good shape going forward.

