Deer Milwaukee: March 9, 2019

On this week’s episode of Deer Milwaukee, Cody Grant shared his thoughts on Eric Bledsoe’s contract extension. Plus, Cody talked about what Pau Gasol can bring to the Bucks. Also, Kane Pitman joined the podcast to discuss all the latest with the Bucks over the last week including their big win over the Pacers on Thursday and fan opinions of Khris Middleton.

0:53 | Bledsoe’s contract extension

Advertisement

5:00 | What Gasol brings to Milwaukee

9:57 | Kane Pitman interview

22:21 | Bucks ability to “flip the switch” and run away with games

Related

Comments

comments