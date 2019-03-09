Could the Packers trade for Chiefs’ LB Dee Ford?

There appears to be a trade market for Kansas City Chiefs’ linebacker Dee Ford. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport, both the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers are interested in Ford.

Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette confirmed the Packers side of the report.

Advertisement

Ford is set to make $15.4 million on the franchise tag in 2019. He is coming off a 13-sack season last year, but it was only the second time in five years that he has reached double-digit sacks.

Green Bay needs an edge rusher and Ford could be a great fit in DC Mike Pettine’s system. They were in the mix for Khalil Mack last season but failed to give up the amount of assets the Oakland Raiders wanted. The price-tag on Ford will certainly be lower than Mack’s cost.

Clay Matthews is an unrestricted free agent and may not even return to the Packers this season leaving a void that Ford could easily fill.

It will be interesting to see if either of these teams pulls the trigger and gets a deal done with the Chiefs.

Related

Comments

comments