On this week’s episode of the Wisconsin Basketball Roundtable, our former Badgers — Josh Gasser, Mike Bruesewitz and Zak Showalter — take a look back at Senior Night, debate Ethan Happ’s place among the best players in school history and discuss the importance of getting a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

13:48 — Josh Gasser interview

25:12 — Mike Bruesewitz interview

36:13 — Zak Showalter interview

