Packers release LB Antonio Morrison

The Green Bay Packers got in on the cutting of players on Friday afternoon.

As the rest of the clubs in the league were trimming their rosters in preparation for the new league year and free agency beginning next week, the Packers announced they had cut linebacker Antonio Morrison.

Acquired via a trade with Indianapolis prior to last season, Morrison played in all 16 games but was largely a part-time player. He finished with 48 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack.

By cutting him, the Packers freed up a roster spot and the $2.025 million he was owed in 2019. It’s possible the team could bring him back at a lower cost.

The move leaves Green Bay with four inside linebackers on the roster: Blake Martinez, Oren Burks, James Crawford and Brady Sheldon.

