Ethan Happ named finalist for major award

Ethan Happ has put together a big season for Wisconsin and folks around the country are recognizing it.

The senior was named one of five finalists Friday for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which goes to the top center in the nation.

Following a 21-point, 14-rebound effort against Iowa in his final home game on Thursday, Happ is the team leader in points (17.9), rebounds (10.2) and assists (4.6) per game. His night against Iowa gave him his ninth game of 20 or more points this year, which leads the Big Ten.

The other finalists for the award include Georgetown’s Jessie Govan, Maryland’s Bruno Fernando, William and Mary’s Nathan Knight and Western Kentucky’s Charles Bassey.

Former Wisconsin star Frank Kaminsky won the award for his work in the 2014-15 season.

This year’s winner will be announced at an awards show following the Final Four next month.

