Bracketology: Where Wisconsin stands

Wisconsin will close out the home portion of its schedule Thursday night as Iowa comes to town. A win in that game, along with a victory at Ohio State on Sunday, would give the Badgers a double bye in the Big Ten tournament next week in Chicago. But even if they don’t end up getting the No. 4 seed, coach Greg Gard’s team has all but punched its ticket to the NCAA tournament later this month after a one-year absence.

So, with 10 days until Selection Sunday, here’s where the various bracketology experts have Wisconsin.

CBSSports.com: No. 4 seed facing Vermont in San Jose

ESPN: No. 4 seed playing Vermont in San Jose

NCAA.com: No. 5 seed playing Belmont in Hartford

Fox Sports: No. 5 seed playing the play-in winner of Clemson and St. Johns

SBNation: No. 5 seed

T-Ranketology: No. 4 seed (100% chance of making the tournament)

Bracketville: No. 4 seed playing Old Dominion in Hartford

Bracketeer: No. 4 seed playing UC-Irvine in San Jose

MakingTheMadness: No. 4 seed playing Yale in Salt Lake City

BracketMatrix (collection of all bracketology sites): No. 5 seed

