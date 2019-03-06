Packers announce the retirement of FB John Kuhn

A fan favorite is retiring as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

The franchise announced Wednesday that fullback John Kuhn had informed the team of his decision to retire with the club.

“John was a terrific football player and tremendous teammate who contributed to many years of success for the Packers,” GM Brian Gutekunst said in a statement released by the team. “He was a true professional whose work ethic and leadership set a great example both on the field and in the locker room. We want to thank John and his family for all they did for the Packers and in the community as well as wish them nothing but the best.”

Beginning in 2007, Kuhn spent nine years in Green Bay, playing in 139 games. He proved to be a key member of the team on its way to winning Super Bowl XLV and finished his time with the Packers with 23 touchdowns. An undrafted free agent out of Shippensburg (Pa.) University, Kuhn was named a first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press in 2011 and went to the Pro Bowl three times.

Kuhn left Green Bay following the 2015 season, spending the next two years with the New Orleans Saints before not playing last season.

