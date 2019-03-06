Packers, a favorite to sign S Landon Collins

It is no secret that the Green Bay Packers need to improve the safety position. This off-season may be the perfect time to address the position.

According to Ryan Wooden of SportsLine, the Packers have the second-best odds to land All-Pro safety Landon Collins. The Indianapolis Colts have the best odds.

Advertisement

SportsLine’s favorites to sign Collins this season:

Indianapolis Colts| 2/1

Green Bay Packers| 4/1

Washington Redskins| 5/1

Kansas City Chiefs| 6/1

San Francisco 49ers| 8/1

Dallas Cowboys| 8/1

Los Angeles Rams| 9/1

Houston Texans| 10/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers| 10/1

Field- 5/1

Collins has made a name for himself as one of the top safeties in the NFL. He has been to the Pro Bowl three times in his first four seasons. Last year, Collins recorded 96 tackles and four passes defended in 12 games.

On Twitter, Collins expressed his appreciation for the New York Giants and that he’s excited to move on to the next step in his career.

Packers’ GM Brian Gutekunst said during the NFL Scouting Combine that he’s looking to be active in free agency.

There are multiple holes on Green Bay’s defense but perhaps none bigger than safety. HaHa Clinton-Dix was traded to the Washington Redskins last season for a fourth-round pick.

Collins wouldn’t only solve the problem at safety, but would become one of the, if not the best players on the defense.

Gutekunst failed to go all-in for Khalil Mack last season when the Oakland Raiders made him available. He needs to make a big-splash this off-season and Collins is the answer.

Related

Comments

comments