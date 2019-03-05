Wisconsin, Marquette both fall in AP Poll

Wisconsin went 1-1 over the last week and fell in the latest Associated Press Poll. The Badgers dropped two spots to No. 21 after losing to Indiana on Tuesday and beating Penn St. on Saturday.

Marquette took an even bigger hit after losing twice over the last week. The Golden Eagles fell six spots to No. 16 thanks to losses against Villanova and Creighton.

With two games to go, the Badgers (20-9, 12-6) sit in fourth place in the Big Ten. UW will return to action Thursday when they host Iowa.

The Golden Eagles have two games left as well. They return to the court Wednesday on the road against Seton Hall.

