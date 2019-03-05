The Swing: March 5, 2019

On this week’s episode of “The Swing,” Zach and Jesse look back at the win over Penn State, are joined by Wisconsin guard Brevin Pritzl and answer your Twitter questions.

1:35 — Fighting for that double bye…what are the tiebreakers?

Advertisement

3:47 — The “controversy” at the end of the Penn State game

7:36 — Fact or Fiction
1) Not having your head coach, like Iowa this week, is a big deal in a game.
2) Brevin Pritzl’s shooting is the key to a deep tournament run.
3) Wisconsin will be no worse than a 4-seed in the NCAA tournament.
4) Wisconsin will make a deeper run in the tournament than Marquette.
5) The regular season champ of a conference should get the automatic bid, not the conference tournament winner.

19:32 — Brevin Pritzl interview

32:04 — Twitter questions

Comments

comments