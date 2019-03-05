Bucks lose second straight to Suns 114-105

For the first time this season, the Milwaukee Bucks have lost two straight games. The Phoenix Suns rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Bucks 114-105. They became the first team to take down Milwaukee twice this year.

All-Star Giannis Antetkounmpo led the way for the Bucks with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Malcolm Brogdon scored 19 points. The Suns got 27 points from Kelly Oubre Jr. and 22 from Devin Booker.

Until Monday, the Bucks were the only team in the NBA that hadn’t lost back-to-back games.

With the loss, Milwaukee ended their five-game road trip with a 3-2 record.

Next up, the Bucks return home to Fiserv Forum to host the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

