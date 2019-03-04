Badgers: New trial dates set in Quintez Cephus’ case

MADISON — The trial for suspended Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus has been rescheduled.

Originally slated to begin in early February, the case is now expected to get underway with jury selection on the morning of July 29. Court records show the trial is scheduled for five days.

Cephus is charged with second- and third-degree sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident that occurred in April of 2018. He accused of assaulting two women at his off-campus apartment.

Judge William Hanrahan found the case was not ripe for trial in February and postponed it due to new evidence being presented.

The new trial date will fall about 20 days short of being a full year since the charges were first filed. Cephus has been suspended from the team since then and his status remains the same, according to a UW official.

Three of Cephus’ teammates — wide receivers Danny Davis and A.J. Taylor, along with cornerback Faion Hicks — were on the witness lists presented by the prosecution and defense prior to the February trial date. It’s possible they could be called to testify. If so, it will likely occur just as the Badgers are beginning fall camp in late July and early August.

