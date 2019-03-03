Short-handed Bucks fall in Utah

The Milwaukee Bucks put forth a great effort in Utah but fell just short. The Jazz escaped with a four-point victory, 115-111.

Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon each sat out in what was the second of a back-to-back. Giannis Antetokounmpo gave a heroic effort with 43 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

The Bucks led by as many as 17 with under 10 minutes remaining but couldn’t hold on. Second-year Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell dropped 19 of his 46 points in the final quarter.

The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for Milwaukee and ended a run of 10 straight road victories.

Next up, the Bucks will travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns on Monday.

